'Major Self-Redevelopment Campaign For Mumbai Housing Societies To Be Launched Soon,' Says MLA Pravin Darekar |

Mumbai: A major campaign for self-redevelopment of housing societies will be launched across Mumbai in the coming period, BJP group leader and Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank chairman MLA Pravin Darekar said on Sunday.

Darekar was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Anant Tapasya Cooperative Housing Society in Borivali West. He said self-redevelopment was already gaining momentum in Mumbai and efforts were underway to ensure that more housing societies could undertake redevelopment independently.

Darekar Says Self-Redevelopment Gaining Momentum In Mumbai

Darekar said housing and cooperation were among his key areas of work. After becoming chairman of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, he introduced a policy to provide loans to housing societies for self-redevelopment. He said he had apprised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the importance of the initiative, following which the state government took 18 decisions supporting self-redevelopment.

1,600 Proposals Received, Loans Sanctioned To 46 Societies

“About 1,600 proposals have been received by us so far, while loans have been sanctioned to 46 societies. Nearly 21-22 buildings have been completed, enabling middle-class families to move into larger homes,” Darekar said.

He added that a delegation of IAS officers from Delhi recently visited Mumbai to study the self-redevelopment model, including the process of construction, availability of funds and repayment mechanisms. The objective, he said, was to explore how Maharashtra’s self-redevelopment model could be implemented across the country.

Darekar also said the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank would continue contributing to Mumbai’s development. He announced plans for a housing federation sub-centre at Aarey for suburban residents, while a 12-storey Sahakar Bhavan equipped with modern facilities is being constructed at Sion.

He also announced the upcoming Namo Sahakar Taxi scheme, under which the benefits would directly accrue to taxi drivers.

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