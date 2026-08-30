500 Powai Residents Protest Against Unplanned Commercial Growth, Demand Infrastructure Before New Projects |

Mumbai: Around 500 residents of Powai hit the streets on Sunday protesting against extensive, unplanned and haphazard commercial development in the area without improving the basic infrastructure, lack of sustainability, enviornment damage and adding load to existing congestion in the Powai Chandivali corridor. The silent protest "SAVE POWAI - Build Infra First, Then Built The Project" was organised by Powai Action Forum and the protestors marched, carrying placards from Haiko, Hiranandani Gardens to Atal Park.

Residents Seek Evidence-Based Urban Planning, Not Halt To Development

The residents say they are not against development but asking for responsible, evidence-based urban planning. They estimate that new commercial projects will more than 20,000 additional vehicle trips everyday, potentially putting Powai-Chandivali corridor in a gridlock, thereby demanding that before further large-scale permissions are granted, the government should assess all existing, approved and proposed developments together and conduct a cumulative impact assessment covering traffic, water, sewage, drainage, emergency access and the environment.

"We already have a 30,000-seat Global Capacity Centre (GCC) coming up, while existing commercial and residential developments are also being redeveloped or expanded. We now have documentation relating to the redevelopment of Haiko, City Park and other projects, while Hiranandani's own website lists multiple residential developments in the area. Each project may be individually permissible, but the government needs to look at the cumulative impact of all of them together," said a resident of Powai and ALM secretary Milan Bhatt.

Powai Infrastructure Already Overburdened, Says ALM Chairperson

Pamela Cheema, Chairperson of the Powai ALM pointed out that the Powai Chandivali corridor is completely saturated with development and cannot sustain any further expansion. “The present infrastructure is completely over-stressed and cannot cope with any more so-called development. We are not against development and growth, we believe in economic growth, but these projects should be located in the MMR region where there is more land and space and even more people can be employed."

Meanwhile, BGRE, formerly known as Brookfield properties which is developing the GCC said that the company believes commercial growth must align with sustainable urban development. "As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to Powai’s well-being through green spaces, sustainable mobility and community engagement. We respect the concerns raised by residents and will continue to work with the community and all stakeholders to address them constructively. All development is undertaken with requisite statutory approvals and as per applicable statutory guidelines," a company spokesperson said.

The Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) who also joined the peaceful protest organised by Powai residents, expressing solidarity. "We have been voicing same concerns for Chandivali. The traffic gridlock paralyzing Powai and Chandivali is the direct result of two decades of reckless civic governance. The BMC has granted fast-track approvals to commercial towers and high-rises while abandoning essential infrastructure. Critical Development Plan projects—such as the 90-foot Chandivali road, pending since 1990 and tendered in 2023—remain stranded, alongside vital connectors linking Sakinaka to JVLR and Powai. By joining Powai residents in their peaceful protest, we are making our mandate clear: the BMC must freeze all new construction permits until basic road infrastructure for existing citizens is built and operational," said Mandeep Singh Makkar, Founder of CCWA.

On August 2, the residents of Powai ALM had held a public awareness meeting informing citizens about massive infrastructure crisis as mega-projects move forward, allegedly bypassing mandatory public consultations, and urging them to stand up for your quality of life before it's permanently ruined.

The Free Press Journal had reported on July 30 that hill cutting at Powai for the massive project of 'Rehabilitation Scheme with a Sale Component,' which includes 11 towers for rehabilitation of PAP and a 30,000-seat GCC, has raised alarms among the local residents due to the potential environmental hazards, warning that the area could face heightened landslide and flooding risks as rapid hill cutting continues.

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