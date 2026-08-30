‘Mumbai Polisancha Raja’ Arrives In Grand Procession As Worli Police Camp Begins 77th Ganeshotsav Celebrations |

Mumbai: The grand arrival procession (Aagman Sohala) of ‘Mumbai Polisancha Raja’, the Ganpati idol of the Worli Police Camp Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, was held with great enthusiasm today from Gansankul, Currey Road to Worli police camp.

Worli Police Camp Mandal Celebrates 77th Year Of Ganesh Festival

The procession was organised in the Worli Police Camp and Lower Parel areas, marking the beginning of the mandal’s Ganeshotsav celebrations.

This year marks the 77th year of the Ganesh festival organised by the Worli Police Camp Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Police personnel dressed in their khaki uniforms and traffic cops participated enthusiastically in the celebrations and welcomed Lord Ganesha with traditional dhol-tasha beats, devotional chants and festive fervour. The arrival procession witnessed an atmosphere of devotion and celebration as police personnel and devotees came together to welcome ‘Mumbai Polisancha Raja’ ahead of the Ganesh festival.

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