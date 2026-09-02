Pune VIDEO: Two Sons Booked For Assaulting Parents In Indapur Over Land Dispute

Pune VIDEO: Two Sons Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Parents In Indapur Over Land Dispute | Video Screengrab

Pune: Two brothers have been booked for allegedly assaulting their 65-year-old father and mother with wooden sticks during a land dispute in Indapur on Aug 30, with a Tata Nexon seen in connection with the incident.

The incident took place around 6 pm to 6.30 pm in the Tarangwadi area near Salim Lawns, according to reports based on the complaint. The father, Tukaram Kisan Raut, a farmer from Saraswatinagar in Indapur, subsequently approached the police.

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According to Raut’s complaint, he and his wife, Anjana Raut, were walking on the road when their sons, Sanjay Tukaram Raut and Rajendra Tukaram Raut, allegedly arrived in a Tata Nexon and stopped them.

The brothers allegedly confronted their parents over land registered in their mother’s name. They questioned the couple over the sale of the land and allegedly demanded that it be returned.

The argument allegedly escalated into an assault, with the brothers accused of beating both parents with wooden sticks, abusing them and threatening further violence if the land was not returned.

Raut reportedly suffered injuries to his back, face, thighs and left shoulder, while Anjana sustained injuries around her right wrist and waist. People in the area alerted the police after noticing the commotion, and the couple was taken for medical treatment.

Police case

Raut later lodged a complaint at Indapur police station, following which police registered a case against Sanjay and Rajendra.

The allegations are based on the complaint and police case. There is no indication in the available material that either suspect has been convicted, and the investigation is continuing.

A video purportedly showing the alleged assault has also circulated on social media. Reports have noted that the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the video remain subject to police investigation.