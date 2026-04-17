Demolition Move At Church Site Triggers Tension In Pune Cantonment

Anand Chaini

Tension gripped the Dhobi Ghat area in Pune Cantonment on Friday after officials attempted to demolish the Shiloh Church of Christ, prompting strong resistance from members of the Christian community.

According to an official communication issued by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) under the Ministry of Defence, the demolition drive was scheduled for Friday at 11 am. The PCB had sought police bandobast from the Senior Police Inspector of Swargate Police Station to carry out the action.

The notice dated March 23 refers to alleged unauthorised constructions at Survey Nos. 545, 546, and 547, located within the Christian Cemetery at Dhobi Ghat. The identified structures included a large structure supported by MS pipes and covered with CGI sheets, located at the northwest corner of the property; a brick masonry wall constructed along the north and south sides; and a masonry platform or stage built on the western side of the structure.

Officials, accompanied by police personnel and machinery, arrived at the site on Friday morning to begin the demolition. However, local residents and members of the Christian community gathered in advance, forming a human chain and opposing the move. Faced with unified resistance and growing tension at the site, the demolition team was forced to withdraw without carrying out the action.

Religious leaders, including Pastor Robin Mahadkar, Pastor Suhas Gaikwad, Pastor Sandeep Gaikwad, and Pastor Sanjay Thorat, had earlier appealed to the community to assemble at the site and stand in solidarity.

The official notice was also marked to the trustees of the Poona Christian Cemetery Society and representatives of the Shiloh Church of Christ, while it was also pasted at the site as per procedure.

'No complaints from local residents'

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Advocate Tosif Shaikh said, “On March 23, a notice was issued by the PCB. However, it was received by the church only on April 13. The property in question is part of a historic cemetery land measuring approximately 19 acres, which was handed over during the British era in the 18th century. Over the years, several structures, including houses and even a fire brigade office, have come up on this land due to encroachments. Ignoring these larger and long-standing encroachments, the authorities have selectively issued a demolition notice for a small shed belonging to the church. This is despite the fact that the church has been actively working towards social welfare, guiding people to lead drug-free lives, rehabilitating individuals, and helping reduce antisocial activities in the area. There have been no complaints from local residents regarding nuisance or disturbance. The action, therefore, raises serious concerns and appears to be targeted, particularly against a minority community.”

'Land belongs to the cemetery'

A resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The incident has raised questions around land use. The land belongs to the cemetery, and in fact, the cantonment board has already encroached on the area and made a fire brigade office there. A few houses are also being constructed by encroaching on the land, so instead of taking action on them, they are targeting the church, which is rightfully there, and is used for prayers and to educate and raise awareness about antisocial elements in the area.”

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'Unfairly targeted'

Rohan Gayakwad, another resident, said, “These premises, including the community hall, are part of a cemetery that has historically been entrusted to the Christian community by the British. The burial ground has seen very limited use in recent years, with only a few burials taking place after COVID. For the past 25 years, people have been gathering here for prayers peacefully. Recently, however, it has been unfairly targeted despite no prior issues. The space is now being used responsibly, with proper fencing and a gate in place, and efforts are being made to rehabilitate people in need. There is no impact on local residents, nor is there any traffic disruption because of the church.”

Meanwhile, when The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to PCB CEO Vidyadhar Pawar for a statement, he did not respond to calls or messages.