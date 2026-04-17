Pune: Yerawada Ward Office Parking Turns Drinking Den, Raises Safety Concerns - VIDEO | Sourced

In the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Yerawada ward office premises, a parking lot has apparently turned into a hotspot for public drinking and related nuisance.

When The Free Press Journal team visited the spot, it was observed that the parking area was littered with empty alcohol bottles, indicating frequent late-night gatherings by drunk individuals.

The situation has not only led to unhygienic conditions but also raised safety concerns among citizens and commuters. What makes the matter more alarming is the presence of key public institutions within the same vicinity. The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) operates from the same building, highlighting a stark contrast between law enforcement presence and the ongoing nuisance. Residents have questioned how such activities continue unchecked despite the proximity of police and PMC officials.

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Additionally, the area is adjacent to the busy Yerawada Metro Station, which witnesses heavy daily footfall of commuters. The presence of broken bottles and intoxicated individuals in the vicinity poses a direct threat to public safety, particularly for women, senior citizens, and office-goers travelling through the area.

Meanwhile, a similar situation was seen near the India Post Office, located close to the main building of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The premises there, too, are allegedly misused by drunkards, with littered liquor bottles and a lack of proper monitoring adding to the problem.

Locals have expressed frustration over what they describe as negligence by the concerned authorities. They have demanded immediate action, including stricter patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras, and regular cleaning drives to restore order and hygiene in these public spaces.

Jaydeep Nayneshwar, a regular commuter from Yerawada Metro station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the issue shows a broader concern about maintenance and vigilance in the department, especially those that are expected to uphold public safety and discipline. "For the parking area, two employees of the PMC have been deployed. Despite this, the nuisance is being caused. It is shameless from the civic administration. Thousands of commuters pass through the route; if drunkards misbehave with them or steal their valuables, who will be responsible?" he asked.

Anand Khobe, another resident of Yerawada, highlighted, "This is not about the ward office only, but dark places of almost all government offices or premises have become hotspots for drunkards. It is unclear whether the nuisance is caused by staff or other individuals."

Meanwhile, Rajesh Guram, Assistant Commissioner of Yerawada division ward office, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “We will definitely take action against the violators and will instruct the dedicated team to act.”