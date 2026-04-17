Relief For Pune Hawkers: Deadline Extended For Registration Renewal & Fee Payment | Representative Photo

In a relief to registered and rehabilitated hawkers within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, the Standing Committee has approved an extension for the renewal of registration certificates as well as for the payment of licence fees.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale informed that the decision was taken considering the difficulties faced by many hawkers in completing the renewal process within the earlier deadline.

As per the proposal submitted by the Municipal Secretary’s office, the initial deadline for renewal was April 15. However, since a large number of hawkers were unable to complete the process due to various reasons, the civic body has now granted additional time. The extended deadline will also apply to the payment of licence fees.

The move is being seen as significant from the livelihood perspective of hawkers. The administration is expected to issue necessary instructions to simplify the renewal process.

Authorities have also urged hawkers to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete their registration renewal and fee payment at the earliest.