Pune Civic Body To Hire Consultant For Survey Of Illegal Hoardings | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint a consultant to conduct a comprehensive survey of authorised and unauthorised hoardings across the city.

Despite ongoing action against illegal hoardings, the civic administration lacks accurate data on the exact number. Expressing displeasure over this, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale directed the Sky Sign Department to submit detailed information on the total number of unauthorised hoardings as well as pending dues.

According to preliminary estimates provided by the department, there are around 1,000 to 1,500 illegal hoardings in the city. To obtain precise data, a proposal to appoint a consultant agency was placed before the Standing Committee and has now been approved.

It was also revealed that the administration does not have clarity on whether several hoardings installed across the city are authorised or unauthorised. In recent days, action has been taken against only 67 illegal hoardings, officials informed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, authorised hoarding owners have pending dues of approximately ₹70 to ₹80 crore. The civic body has decided to initiate recovery proceedings, and Bhimale has instructed the department to complete the recovery within a month.