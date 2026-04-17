Pune: Action Against Unauthorised Overhead Cables Halted; PMC Told To Frame Policy In 7 Days | Sourced

Pune: Action against unauthorised overhead cables in the city will be temporarily halted, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been directed to frame and submit a proper policy within seven days, in line with the Central Government’s guidelines.

During a recent Standing Committee meeting, civic officials informed members that the Union Ministries of Power and Telecommunications had already issued guidelines on overhead cables in 2023–24. Since these central norms are in place, the PMC cannot proceed with action unless its own policy is aligned accordingly.

Following this, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale instructed the administration to prepare a comprehensive set of rules within the framework of the central guidelines and submit it within the stipulated time.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divte stated that, as per the Centre’s directives, essential service cables cannot be removed arbitrarily. However, they must be installed and regulated within a defined framework. The guidelines also permit the use of municipal streetlight poles for laying such cables in a structured manner.

To draft the new policy, the PMC has constituted a committee comprising officials and representatives from various telecom companies. This committee is expected to finalise the regulations within the next 10 days, ensuring compliance with central norms. The guidelines also allow essential service cables to be routed through electricity poles under regulated conditions.

Earlier, Bhimale had initiated strict action against unauthorised overhead cables and had personally overseen enforcement drives on city roads. Following these actions, he directed the administration to establish a clear and enforceable policy.

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It has also come to light that several major companies have installed overhead cables without authorisation. In one case, a company reportedly laid underground cables without obtaining PMC permission. Bhimale has ordered an inquiry into such violations and assured that penalties will be imposed and recovered from the concerned companies.

He further warned that similar violations by other companies will be identified and dealt with strictly, emphasising that no entity will be allowed to bypass regulations.