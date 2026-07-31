CSMRDA Aims To Provide Better Civic Amenities: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth | Sourced

"The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA) aims to provide better civic amenities to people within its jurisdiction and ensure planned, comprehensive development," said CSMRDA Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth.

Sreekanth reviewed the progress of work on Thursday related to studies, analysis, Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and other aspects of infrastructure development aimed at the planned and comprehensive growth of the 313 villages and peripheral areas included under the CSMRDA.

He said that, to achieve the objectives of the Authority, workshops should be organised for people's representatives, Zilla Parishad members, revenue officials and the concerned officers and employees to create awareness among citizens about the purpose and vision of the Authority.

The review meeting was held in the CSMRDA conference hall. Planner Harshal Baviskar, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Lakhichand Chavan and other senior officials were present.

Sreekanth directed officials to take the necessary steps to ensure that the Authority's office operations commence through the e-Office system from August 1.

He also reviewed the progress of the selection of a contractor for the solid waste management project in the Verul–Grishneshwar temple area, the disposal of grievances received through the Aaple Sarkar portal, measures to ensure that bill payments are not delayed beyond seven days, and the status of proposals for the regularisation of unauthorised properties under the Gunthewari scheme within the Authority's jurisdiction, including approved, rejected and pending applications.

The Commissioner instructed the concerned officials to follow up on securing at least two acres of government land for the CSMRDA office.

On the occasion, he also interacted with and listened to the issues raised by representatives and office-bearers of Marathwada Association Of Small Scale Industries & Agriculture (MASSIA), Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and CSN First.