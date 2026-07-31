Red Alert In Pune; Khadakwasla Dam To Release 45,000 Cusecs, Flood Warning Issued | Sourced

Pune: With continuous rainfall lashing Pune district and a Red Alert in effect, the Water Resources Department has announced that the discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam will be increased to 45,000 cusecs. Authorities have urged residents living along the Mutha River to remain alert, as the higher release could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

The announcement was made by Kiran Deshmukh, Executive Engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, who appealed to citizens to take all necessary precautions. Officials said the increase in water discharge is necessary due to continuous inflows into the reservoir following persistent rainfall in the dam's catchment area.

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Ekta Nagar Faces High Flood Risk

The administration has warned that Ekta Nagar is likely to face a flood-like situation once the dam discharge crosses 30,000 cusecs. Since the release is expected to be increased to 45,000 cusecs, residents of Ekta Nagar and other areas along the Mutha River have been advised to stay away from the riverbank and remain prepared for a possible rise in water levels.

Red Alert Remains in Force

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Red Alert for the district. In view of the weather forecast and the increased dam discharge, district authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with emergency response agencies.

Administration Appeals for Caution

The administration has appealed to citizens not to venture near the river, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories. People living in vulnerable locations have been asked to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities if precautionary measures or evacuations become necessary.