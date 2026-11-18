Congress Leader Prashant Jagtap Warns Pune Could Face Water Supply Once In 7-10 Days By Summer | Facebook

Pune: Former mayor and Congress Pune city president Prashant Jagtap on Wednesday warned that Pune could face severe water scarcity in the coming months, with supply potentially reduced to once every seven to 10 days by April-May. He alleged that water was being released through canals despite the city's looming drinking water crisis.

Jagtap claimed that around 21.5 TMC of water remained in the reservoirs supplying Pune, but the available stock would have to sustain the city through the coming months. He questioned the continued release of water through canals for irrigation and accused the BJP's elected representatives of failing to intervene to safeguard Pune's drinking water requirements.

Jagtap said, “We are not against farmers or agriculture, nor are we saying that water should not be supplied to Indapur, Baramati or Haveli. They too need water. Our only demand is that drinking water for Pune and the three to three-and-a-half talukas in the district should be reserved. We need around 1.25 TMC of water secured for drinking purposes for the next eight to nine months.”

He alleged that a decision to stop canal releases was expected by the end of September or the first week of October, but was not implemented. He said he had refrained from raising the issue during Diwali to avoid creating tension during the festive period, but the continued release of water through canals had forced him to hold the press conference.

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Warns of progressively worsening water cuts

Jagtap claimed that Pune could move to alternate-day water supply within the next 10 to 12 days, followed by supply on only two or three days a week during January and February. By April-May, the situation could deteriorate, with water being supplied once every seven to 10 days, he alleged, citing discussions with Water Resources Department officials.

He said, “The water crisis will not affect Pune alone. Rural areas will also face difficulties in the coming months. If water is depleted now, farmers will face shortages during March, April, May and June, particularly if the monsoon arrives late. We do not want a conflict between the city and rural areas over water.”

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement that drinking water for people and livestock would be prioritised over agriculture and industry amid the drought situation, Jagtap questioned why canal releases were continuing despite declining reservoir stocks.

He accused the Pune MP, MLAs, mayor and Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of failing to take a strong position on the city's water requirements, alleging that the state government had taken Pune's water needs for granted.

Mulshi water cannot be brought immediately, alleges Jagtap

Jagtap also questioned claims that five TMC of water from Mulshi Dam would be made available to Pune, calling such assurances misleading. He pointed out that the dam was under Tata's control and that transferring water would require decisions at the state and central government levels, besides substantial infrastructure development.

He alleged, “Even if a decision is taken now, laying pipelines and developing the infrastructure would take at least five years. Pune may get the water only by 2031 or 2032. Claiming that the city's water shortage will be resolved immediately through Mulshi water is misleading Pune residents.”

He said constructing a new dam was no longer a viable option due to the lack of available land, while raising the height of existing dams could submerge villages. Bringing water from Mulshi through a pipeline, he said, remained one of the few long-term alternatives.

Canal breaches, water wastage and civic accountability

Jagtap also alleged that water was being wasted due to breaches in canals, citing one near the Bhairavnath area along Solapur Road in his Wanowrie ward. He claimed that despite repeated complaints over the past three months, neither the Water Resources Department nor the Pune Municipal Corporation had taken adequate action.

He said, “Millions of litres of water have been wasted because of these breaches. Who is responsible for this? The Water Resources Department and the ruling party in the Pune Municipal Corporation must answer.”

He claimed to have raised the issue during seven consecutive Standing Committee meetings and alleged that the civic administration was relying on assurances of future water allocations instead of addressing the immediate situation.

Jagtap further alleged that untreated sewage was being discharged into rivers at night to avoid expenditure on electricity, chemicals and treatment processes, warning of potential health consequences for people downstream.

On the recent protests targeting Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Jagtap alleged that the agitation was aimed at pressuring the officer after he rejected certain proposals. He defended the commissioner, describing him as honest, and said the encroachment removal drive on Fergusson College Road would continue. He warned that evidence against corporators obstructing civic action would be submitted to the government and the court.

Backs Rohit Pawar's demand for Ajit Pawar accident probe

Jagtap also extended Congress's support to Rohit Pawar's demand for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death.

Jagtap said, “Ajit Dada was an emotional subject for Rohit Pawar, just as he was for me. His death was painful, and it is equally disturbing that the investigation has not reached a conclusion. Rohit Pawar is an experienced and studious leader. I believe he would not make allegations without evidence. Congress stands firmly behind his demand.”

He alleged that attempts to corner those demanding answers were suspicious and reiterated that the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death must be brought to light.