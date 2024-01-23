Cold Wave Grips North Maharashtra: Niphad, Dhule, Nashik Record Significant Temperature Drop |

The northern states of India are currently in the grip of a relentless cold wave, impacting temperatures in Maharashtra, particularly in the districts of North Maharashtra, including Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar. The region is witnessing a noticeable drop in mercury levels, with a decrease in the minimum temperature being recorded.

The cold waves originating from the north are causing a decline in both minimum and maximum temperatures in Nashik and its surrounding areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about the intensification of cold weather in Central and North Maharashtra, with expectations that this chilly spell will persist for the next five days.

While the rest of the state is experiencing minor fluctuations in temperature, North Maharashtra is bearing the brunt of the cold weather. The severity of the cold has led to a 3 to 5-degree Celsius drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures in the region. The IMD predicts bone-chilling weather for the next two to three days, especially in Central and North Maharashtra.

Cities like Niphad and Dhule are anticipated to feel the harshness of the cold, while the minimum temperature in other parts of the state is expected to range between 10 to 18 degrees Celsius.