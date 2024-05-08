COEP Technological University MMS Scandal: Accused Female Student Booked - Here's All You Need To Know | X/@kdeindia

The Free Press Journal was the first to report on the sharing of 900 personal photos and videos of residents of the girls’ hostel at COEP Technological University, one of the most prestigious institutions in the country. In a story titled "Major MMS Scandal Rocks COEP Technological University" on Monday (May 6), the FPJ reported that the college had set up an internal inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

The committee was set up after students of the girls' hostel discovered on May 1 that one of the students had been secretly taking personal photos and videos of various residents and disseminating them outside. This was brought to the attention of the chief rector on May 3, and the accused student was expelled from the hostel. Later, some students drew public attention to the matter through posts on social media and accused the administration of "trying to suppress the issue".

Now, the college administration has lodged a police complaint against the accused female student. "COEP Tech University has initiated an inquiry by forming an internal inquiry committee and has also lodged a police complaint following a complaint received from some girl students residing at university's hostel campus. The girls made an official complaint against one of their roommates who was allegedly clicking photos of the girls without their knowledge and sharing them with someone else outside the university premises," the college said in a press release issued on Tuesday evening.

"COEP Tech University is committed to fostering an environment of safety, respect, and integrity for all the members of its community. In line with this approach, COEP has taken strong action and has lodged a police complaint. Considering the gravity of the complaint made by the girl students staying at the hostel, a high-level internal inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate this incident," it added.

DN Sonawane, Registrar, COEP, said, "COEP Tech University has debarred the girl student who is facing the allegation from the hostel campus. She has also been temporarily suspended from the university pending the inquiry. COEP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful campus environment, where all individuals can pursue their academic and personal goals without fear of harassment or exploitation."

Speaking to the FPJ, Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekar Sawant of the Shivajinagar Police Station said they have registered a case under Section 354 C of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

"During our investigation, we found that the accused had sent some photos and videos to her male friend through WhatsApp. We are conducting further investigation," he added.