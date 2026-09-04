CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns Attack On Vidyanand Bapat, Praises His Marathi: 'Would Need Tuition To Speak Like Him'

Fadnavis Condemns Attack on Bapat, Praises His Marathi: ‘Would Need Tuition to Speak Like Him’ | X|@ians_india

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned the attack on activist Vidyanand Bapat and said differences over the use of DJs and sound systems during festivals should be addressed through dialogue rather than violence. Fadnavis also praised Bapat’s command of Marathi, saying his language had become “trending”, while advising him to ensure that his arguments remained inclusive and did not cause discomfort to others.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said traditional practices associated with festivals should not be abruptly stopped through legal measures without taking people into confidence.

“Festival traditions and practices cannot be suddenly stopped through law. Decisions have to be taken by taking people into confidence. We have to move away from excessive noise pollution. Everyone can have different views, but violence should not happen at all,” Fadnavis said.

‘I Would Need Tuition To Speak Marathi Like Bapat’

Asked about Bapat’s use of highly formal Marathi, Fadnavis said the activist’s language had attracted considerable attention.

“His Marathi is currently trending. His speech is an example of the purity of the Marathi language. We only expect that just as he uses such pure and beautiful Marathi, which is a pleasure to hear, his views should also be presented in a way that does not trouble others and are inclusive,” Fadnavis said.

He added jokingly that he himself would need tuition to speak Marathi like Bapat.

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“Not just Bapat, anyone who speaks such pure Marathi is a pleasure to listen to,” the Chief Minister said.

Bapat Attacked During Media Interaction

Bapat, who has been vocal against the use of DJs and sound systems during Ganeshotsav, was attacked on Thursday at Kashale Chowk on Tilak Road while speaking to a television news channel.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Chavan, who is reportedly a former president of Priyadarshani Ganesh Mandal. The incident followed Bapat’s repeated criticism of excessive noise during festivals.

Bapat Challenges DJ Supporters to Counter His Arguments

Following the assault, Bapat held a press conference and said the focus should not be on him personally but on the issues he has raised.

“Do not focus on Vidyanand Bapat. Instead, counter my arguments. I am nobody. Prove my points wrong,” Bapat said, throwing an open challenge to supporters of DJs.

Bapat, who advocates a rationalist approach, said the incident had strengthened his resolve to continue raising concerns over noise pollution in Pune.