Class 12 Results: 'Super 50' Students Achieve 100% Success Rate In Nashik | Representative Image

The results of the Class 12 students from the 'Super 50' initiative were declared on Saturday, showcasing an outstanding achievement with a 100% pass rate. Out of the students selected under the 'Super 50' initiative, 21 students achieved first-class distinction, and 29 students passed with first class.

Among the top performers, Sushant Vali Bagul secured the first rank among boys with an impressive score of 84.83%, while Dimple Ashok Bagul ranked first among girls with 80.67%. Bagul excelled particularly in three subjects, scoring 84 in Physics, 96 in Mathematics, and 96 in Biology. Pranav Shashikant Gaikwad also distinguished himself by scoring 91 marks in Chemistry. Furthermore, 22 students from the 'Super 50' initiative have successfully cleared the JEE Mains exam and will now proceed to appear for the JEE Advanced.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal congratulated all the students on their success and wished them the best for their future educational endeavours. The success of these students was guided by Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde, Deputy Education Officer Uday Devere, Group Education Officer Meeta Chaudhary, Extension Officer Manisha Pingalkar, Upadhyay Class Director Bharat Takekar, and Principal Santosh Tiwari.

What is the 'Super 50' initiative?

Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal took the initiative in 2022 to train 50 students — children of workers and marginal farmers — from only ZP schools to facilitate free coaching to clear the exams. They were provided lodging, boarding, coaching, schooling, and other expenses through innovative funds. It costs about ₹1.5 lakh per student for a two-year period.