Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic ‘Wagh Nakh’ Goes On Display In Kolhapur |

The much-awaited exhibition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's iconic ‘wagh nakh’ (tiger claws), a testament to the might of the Maratha Empire, has finally begun at the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Kolhapur’s Kasba Bawda. The wagh nakh and 235 magnificent weapons from the Shivaji era, brought on contract from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, are on display in Kolhapur till May 4, 2026.

Maharashtra State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar inaugurated the exhibition ‘Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha’ in Kolhapur through online participation on Tuesday.

Kolhapur Lok Sabha Member Shri Shrimant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati was also present online at this inauguration ceremony. While Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar, District Collector Amol Yedge, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karthikeyan S. and officials of the Archaeological Department were also present at Lakshmi Vilas Palace for this inauguration ceremony.

Through this exhibition, the people of Kolhapur will get to see a glimpse of Maratha valour and martial arts, and it will be open for display for eight months.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ashish Shelar said, ‘To bring the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the world stage, the wagh nakh and other weapons of war have been put on display. This historical relic is being presented to the people of the state by signing an agreement with the Victoria and Albert Museum in England.”

“This exhibition is being organised in Kolhapur after Satara and Nagpur. The District Collector, Police Administration, should organise various activities like essays, painting competitions, and seminars in this regard. For this, MP Shrimant Shahu Maharaj should also guide, and all this should be done under the leadership of Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar,” Shelar added.

However, the residents of Kolhapur and followers of Shivaji Maharaj accused the program of being tarnished by the lack of a smooth inauguration ceremony and the general public not being invited.

Around 235 weapons on display

“In the next eight months, residents, particularly from Kolhapur and nearby areas, have a golden opportunity to see tiger claws, swords, spears, shields, and a total of 235 other Maratha era weapons in person and learn about their historical significance. The exhibition will be open to everyone from 10 am to 6 pm every day with a negligible entry fee. Also, there will be one day off every Monday,” said Uday Surve, Assistant Curator of the Archaeological Department, Kolhapur.