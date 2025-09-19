 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified Criminal Robs Youth At Knife Point Near Raja Shivaji College In Waluj MIDC
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified Criminal Robs Youth At Knife Point Near Raja Shivaji College In Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified Criminal Robs Youth At Knife Point Near Raja Shivaji College In Waluj MIDC

According to the details, Kartik Jadhav (Pandharpur) is studying at Raja Shivaji College in the Bajajnagar area. On Friday morning, he was going to college with his friend. An unidentified man stopped them, threatened them with a knife and snatched the mobile phone from Kartik. The accused then fled from the scene in an auto-rickshaw

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
MIDC Waluj Police Station (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) | FIle Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An unidentified criminal robbed a youth of his mobile phone while he was going to Raja Shivaji College in Bajajnagar from Pandharpur with his friend. The incident occurred at More Chowk in the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station on Friday morning. The incident has spread panic among the collegiate youngsters.

According to the details, Kartik Jadhav (Pandharpur) is studying at Raja Shivaji College in the Bajajnagar area. On Friday morning, he was going to college with his friend. An unidentified man stopped them, threatened them with a knife and snatched the mobile phone from Kartik. The accused then fled from the scene in an auto-rickshaw.

Read Also
IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line
article-image

It is surprising that the incident occurred in More Chowk, which is crowded with people during the morning hours. The safety of the students, girls and women has once again come to the fore. The students and the parents have demanded stern measures about the increasing criminal activities in the Waluj MIDC area. 

FPJ Shorts
Scientists Discover Earth’s Earliest Life Traces In Madhya Pradesh Rocks
Scientists Discover Earth’s Earliest Life Traces In Madhya Pradesh Rocks
Viksit UP @2047: Over 2.5 Lakh Citizen Suggestions Received For State’s Development Vision
Viksit UP @2047: Over 2.5 Lakh Citizen Suggestions Received For State’s Development Vision
Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run
Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run
'Rahul Gandhi Misleading Gen Z With False Narrative,' Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - VIDEO
'Rahul Gandhi Misleading Gen Z With False Narrative,' Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Hospital Treats Train Accident Victim For 4 Months, Sends Him Home Safely

Jalgaon Hospital Treats Train Accident Victim For 4 Months, Sends Him Home Safely

Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run

Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions, Bears & Foxes To Be Brought To Siddhar Garden Zoo From Shivmogga...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions, Bears & Foxes To Be Brought To Siddhar Garden Zoo From Shivmogga...

Over 4,000 Register For Namo Yuva Run In Nashik; Girish Mahajan Appeals For Mass Participation

Over 4,000 Register For Namo Yuva Run In Nashik; Girish Mahajan Appeals For Mass Participation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Festival 2025 To Be Celebrated From September 21 To 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Festival 2025 To Be Celebrated From September 21 To 27