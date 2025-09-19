Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified Criminal Robs Youth At Knife Point Near Raja Shivaji College In Waluj MIDC

MIDC Waluj Police Station (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) | FIle Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An unidentified criminal robbed a youth of his mobile phone while he was going to Raja Shivaji College in Bajajnagar from Pandharpur with his friend. The incident occurred at More Chowk in the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station on Friday morning. The incident has spread panic among the collegiate youngsters.

According to the details, Kartik Jadhav (Pandharpur) is studying at Raja Shivaji College in the Bajajnagar area. On Friday morning, he was going to college with his friend. An unidentified man stopped them, threatened them with a knife and snatched the mobile phone from Kartik. The accused then fled from the scene in an auto-rickshaw.

It is surprising that the incident occurred in More Chowk, which is crowded with people during the morning hours. The safety of the students, girls and women has once again come to the fore. The students and the parents have demanded stern measures about the increasing criminal activities in the Waluj MIDC area.