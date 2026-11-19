Priority To Be Given To Collecting Accurate Census Data, Says District Collector Vinay GC Gowda | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second phase of Census 2027 is set to begin on Jan 25, 2027, with the enumeration of the population. An option for self-enumeration through a web portal will also be made available. During a training session for the second phase, District Collector Vinay G C Gowda instructed all enumerators to prioritise the collection of accurate data.

The first phase of the census, involving house-listing and house-counting, was conducted between April and September 2026. A two-day training session for the second phase was held at the District Collector's office.

Sunil Atram, Deputy Director, and Mayur Pawar, Census Investigator, both from the Directorate of Census Operations, attended the training as resource persons. All Sub-Divisional Officers, Chief Officers of municipalities and Tehsildars were also present.

The second phase of the census will take place from Jan 25 to Feb 28, 2027, followed by a re-verification exercise from March 1 to 5. The option for self-enumeration through a web portal will be available from Jan 10 to 24, 2027.

The district administration has completed planning for the census, appointing 5,317 enumerators and 739 supervisors. Additionally, 106 trainers have been appointed to conduct two-day training sessions at the taluka level.

District Collector Gowda said all officials should plan the exercise within their respective jurisdictions to ensure that the census is conducted accurately and completed on time.

Emphasising that the collection of precise data is a crucial stage, he said 40 questions would be asked during the census and urged officials to ensure that the information was recorded accurately.

Sarpanch Disqualified Over ₹1.03 Crore MGNREGA Fund Misappropriation

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Nandurghat sarpanch Sunita Yuvraj Jadhav in Kaij tehsil has been disqualified for the remainder of her current term over alleged misappropriation of ₹1.03 crore in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Srikant passed the order on Tuesday, Nov 17, following a detailed inquiry into irregularities across 26 rural road works in Nandurghat village of Kaij tehsil. The order has triggered political ripples across the taluka.

According to official records, the matter came to light after Sadik Shaikh, the Gram Rojgar Sevak of Nandurghat Gram Panchayat, lodged a formal complaint with the Beed Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO), alleging large-scale financial irregularities in the MGNREGA road projects.

Following a probe, the CEO submitted an inquiry report to the Divisional Commissioner on Sept 3, 2026. After conducting hearings, the Divisional Commissioner reserved the verdict on Nov 3 before pronouncing the disqualification order on Tuesday.

In his order, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Zilla Parishad CEO to immediately conclude the pending suspension proceedings against the then Gram Panchayat Officer B Y Sirsat and Kaij Panchayat Samiti sectional engineer V M Saswade, who were also held culpable during the inquiry.

The administration has also been instructed to fix accountability on all office-bearers and employees found responsible, recover ₹1,03,89,480 along with applicable interest for deposit into the government treasury and register criminal cases against those involved without delay.

Inquiry officials noted that measurement books (M-Books) for 13 of the 26 sanctioned road works were not produced before the probe committee.

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The investigation revealed that ₹59,46,413 was withdrawn and allegedly siphoned off without executing any physical work on eight roads.

In 12 other road projects, auditors found a discrepancy of ₹44,43,067 between the funds disbursed and the actual expenditure incurred on the ground.

During the hearings, it emerged that Jadhav had deposited ₹33,15,147 back into the Gram Panchayat account on Aug 28, 2026, in an apparent attempt to avoid criminal prosecution.

However, the Divisional Commissioner observed in his order that returning a portion of the disputed funds amounted to a tacit admission of guilt.