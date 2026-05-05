Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly Appointed Officials Feted At CSN First Development Meet | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The newly appointed Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and Municipal Commissioner were felicitated by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First (CSN First) on Saturday. The event aimed to bring together the administration, industry and citizens to drive the holistic development of the city collaboratively and was attended by eminent personalities from various sectors.

Speaking as the chief guest, Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth presented a comprehensive vision for the development of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He noted that after the industrial surge of the 1980s, the city is once again witnessing a significant wave of investment, ushering in a new phase of growth. He emphasised the need to expand development beyond the city and transform the entire region into a “metro area.” He expressed confidence that along with industrial investments, substantial infrastructure improvements would follow, leading to inclusive development of the surrounding regions. He also stated that with coordinated efforts from the administration, industry, and citizens, the growth of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is now unstoppable.

At the outset, CSN First President Ritesh Mishra provided an overview of the organisation’s key initiatives. He elaborated on projects such as Clean & Green CSN, Play Park Development, Kailashnagar Crematorium Beautification, the NGO Bhavan Project and various efforts aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure.

District Collector Vinay Gowda appreciated citizen-led initiatives like CSN First and assured full administrative support for the city’s development. Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge shared insights into upcoming initiatives to be implemented through the municipal administration and expressed confidence in taking concrete steps towards comprehensive urban development.

During the event, several distinguished individuals were felicitated for their achievements and contributions. Dr Ramchandra Bhogale and Nandkishor Kagliwal were honoured for receiving honorary doctorates; Umesh Dashrathi for receiving the TPM Excellence Award in Japan; Rishi Bagla for his appointment as Chairman of CII Western Region; and Dr Mukund Kulkarni for completing his PhD.

Additionally, Nilesh Mittal was felicitated for establishing a world-class table tennis arena; Pritish Chatterjee for receiving the National Export Excellence Award; and Satish Lonikar for being elected as Rotary District Governor.

The event was compered by Tejal Vakil. CA Abhinav Sharma introduced the CSN App, highlighting efforts to digitally connect citizens. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Balkrishna Bhakre. Special efforts for the successful execution of the event were made by Rasdeep Singh Chawala, Dushyant Patil, Gurpreet Singh Bagga, Nilesh Mittal, Tejal Vakil, Hemant Landge, Lalit Jadhav, and Rishikesh Dongargaonkar.