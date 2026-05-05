BJP Leaders Ravi Landge & Keshav Upadhye Post Triggers Debate On Enforcement On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link | Sourced

Pune: A controversy has erupted over alleged selective enforcement on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway’s much-publicised “Missing Link" after photos shared by political figures drew sharp public criticism.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge posted a photograph taken on the Missing Link stretch, despite repeated warnings from the Highway Police that stopping vehicles there is extremely dangerous as speeds reach 100-120 km/h and strict action will be taken if vehicles are stopped.

The post quickly went viral, triggering questions from citizens about whether the same rules apply to everyone.

The outrage stems from the Highway Police’s recent crackdown on ordinary motorists. Authorities had first imposed fines and later warned that criminal cases would be registered against anyone halting vehicles for selfies or photography on this high-speed corridor.

Given this strict stance, many are now asking whether Landge received special permission, whether his vehicle was penalised, and if any case has been filed.

Another BJP Leader Also Shared A Photo…

Similar concerns have been raised regarding BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, who also shared a photograph from the same stretch. The lack of clarity over any action taken against him has further fuelled allegations of double standards.

The Missing Link project, inaugurated on Maharashtra Day by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, has been widely praised as an engineering feat cutting through the Sahyadri ranges.

Its scenic appeal, especially from the towering suspension bridge, has attracted large numbers of travellers eager to experience the route.

Attraction Has Led To Risky Behaviour…

However, this very attraction has led to risky behaviour, with motorists stopping to click photos despite the inherent dangers. Police maintain that halting on such a high-speed expressway is akin to “flirting with death", prompting their strict enforcement drive.

Now, the spotlight is firmly on the Highway Police. Citizens are watching closely to see whether authorities will act against prominent individuals like Landge and Upadhye with the same firmness shown toward the general public -- or whether the episode will reinforce perceptions of a separate rulebook for VIPs.