Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Opens To Traffic, But Selfie-Seeking Motorists Pose Serious Safety Risk, Warn Authorities | File Pic

Mumbai: The connecting link (Missing Link) on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway has been opened to traffic following its inauguration. However, the administration has observed that some motorists are stopping their vehicles near the cable-stayed bridge and tunnels to take selfies and photographs.

MSRDC Appeals to Avoid Stopping on Expressway

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has appealed to commuters to avoid such practices, stating that stopping vehicles on the expressway is not permitted and poses a serious risk of accidents.

The highway police have issued a notification specifying speed limits for the Mumbai–Pune connecting link project. The speed limit has been set at 100 kmph for light motor vehicles inside tunnels and 80 kmph for buses and passenger vehicles.

24×7 CCTV Surveillance with Dedicated Control Room

The project’s two tunnels and two bridges are under continuous 24×7 CCTV surveillance. A dedicated control room has been set up to monitor the corridor, and details of vehicles stopping on the expressway will be shared with highway police.

Motorists have been warned not to halt for selfies, photos, or reels, as this could invite heavy penalties and endanger both their own safety and that of others. The MSRDC has urged all commuters to follow traffic rules and ensure a safe and smooth journey.

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