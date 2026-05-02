Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Becomes Picnic Spot! Video Shows People Stopping Cars On Cable-Stayed Bridge To Take Selfies; Netizens Slam

Mumbai: Within hours of the much-awaited 'missing link' stretch on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway being inaugurated on Saturday, several commuters were seen violating safety norms on the newly inaugurated route. Visuals shared online showed people stopping their vehicles on the cable-stayed bridge to take pictures as they stood exploring it, despite the stretch having a speed limit of 80–100 kmph. Notably, the bridge rises about 182 metres above Tiger Valley.

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The video was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter). The incident took place on the day of the opening itself at around 6 pm. The reckless behaviour drew sharp criticism on social media, with users warning that halting vehicles poses serious risks to motorists. Many called for strict enforcement, including fines and CCTV surveillance, while others slammed the lack of civic sense and discipline. On the contrary, many defended the behaviour, calling it an excitement and suggested that it would subside in the coming days.

One user wrote, "Same thing happened during Atal Setu inauguration too. Seems like the Mumbai people are not different from other states, dumping all rules and regulations," adding, "this is very dangerous in fact, for people travelling at a constant speed on the road."

Another wrote, "Sometimes I feel we don't deserve such big ticket infra projects, we deserve that gali kopcha drive with a single lane where some idiot will drive on the wrong side and by overtaking 3 cars he will feel he has achieved something in his life"

"There should be CCTV cameras at these places & challans should be raised for unnecessary stoppage on the bridge. Better to keep a police unit at the spot."

"Pls do something for the safety of people who are sane and don't want to suffer because of idiots"

"Our country is overwhelmed by a lack of civic sense, driven by a constant fear of missing out. One person stops their vehicle to click photos, and others blindly follow. This isn’t just about poor enforcement of traffic rules, it reflects a deeper absence of basic responsibility and discipline"

One user joked, "Wait till you see sweet corn and snacks wale stalls in the coming days"

"That’s what happens when there is no place to picnic"

Some users also defended the people taking selfies and said, "Let them enjoy for a day", while another noted, "It's ok. Will be over by next week. Mumbai Pune folks have 25 yrs of Expressway use history. They see, they enjoy, and it's just another infra."

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