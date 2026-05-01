Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Inaugurated: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Opens Mega Tunnel & Viaduct Project On Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Opens Mega Tunnel & Viaduct Project On Maharashtra Day |

Mumbai: Inauguration and stone plaque unveiling of the ‘Missing Link’ Project under the capacity expansion of Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde and DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar was done on Friday May 1 on eve of Maharashtra Day.

After the inauguration, CM Fadnavis himself drove an SUV along the new route with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries, marking the first official drive on the stretch. Fadnavis also appealed to everyone to now refer to it as the 'Connecting Link' rather than the 'Missing Link'.

CM Fadanavis said, the project will not only reduce travel distance and time, thereby eliminating traffic jam problems, but also create an economy worth Rs 70,000 crore.

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Whereas Deputy CM Shinde described the project as a true “engineering marvel” completed under extremely challenging conditions. He said it was a matter of pride that the project was inaugurated on Maharashtra Day and extended greetings on the occasion.

He recalled that the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, the country’s first expressway, was conceptualised by Balasaheb Thackeray and later advanced when Nitin Gadkari was a minister. Earlier, commuters had to spend 8–10 hours navigating the ghat section, but the expressway reduced travel time to 2–2.5 hours, enabling daily commuting between Mumbai and Pune. However, congestion in the ghat section remained a major issue. “People would get headaches due to traffic, and it was as if they needed balm for relief. The ‘Missing Link’ project is like a ‘Tiger Balm’-like permanent remedy for that problem,” Shinde said.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also accepted the certificate from Guinness World Records for the world's widest underground tunnel, measuring 22.33 meters in width, constructed in the Lonavala area as part of the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway Capacity Augmentation under the 'Missing Link' project.

Also the 182-metre-high viaduct has been constructed in the Tiger Valley area, the tallest in India, has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Shinde said working at such heights was extremely difficult, recalling that workers and officials initially left the site out of fear and had to be brought back.

The project, costing around Rs 7,000 crore, is expected to generate economic growth many times over. With Pune witnessing significant expansion in IT, services, and real estate, the project is expected to further boost development.

It is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 30 to 40 minutes and benefit commuters from Satara, Sangli, and other parts of western Maharashtra. It will also help save time, fuel, and costs, while reducing pollution and accidents.

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Shinde asserted that he had visited the site multiple times during his tenure as MSRDC minister, overseeing work from blasting to execution. At that time, Fadnavis was Chief Minister, and now the same project has been inaugurated under his leadership, which Shinde termed a unique coincidence.

He alleged that the project had slowed down during the “work-from-home government” period but was revived and accelerated four years ago. “Some had cancelled the project saying it could not be done. But doing what others say is impossible—that is what the Mahayuti government stands for,” he said.

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Special measures have also been taken to protect wildlife. Animals often strayed onto roads due to lack of water, leading to accidents, so water arrangements have been made. The project has been completed without harming the environment, he said.

The project will save fuel worth over Rs 1 crore daily. With modern tunnels, safety systems, and planning, the route has become significantly safer, with systems in place for immediate response in case of accidents.

The project will help bypass the Khandala ghat section entirely, making travel smoother and more comfortable. He expressed confidence that millions of people will benefit and appreciate the government’s efforts.

Referring to projects like the Samruddhi Expressway, he said Maharashtra is being steadily driven on the path of development. Travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai has reduced from 18–20 hours to about 7 hours, and similarly, the Mumbai–Pune journey will now become faster and safer.

Shinde added that completing projects from foundation to inauguration is becoming a hallmark of the government. Plans are also underway to enable travel to any part of Maharashtra within 7–8 hours through an access-controlled grid.

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