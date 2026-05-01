Eco-Friendly Milestone: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Flags Off Thane’s First AC Double-Decker Electric Bus

Thane: In a significant move to modernize urban mobility and reduce the city's carbon footprint, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially inaugurated the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) body's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus on Friday. The launch marks a new chapter in Thane’s public transportation, promising a blend of comfort, high capacity, and environmental sustainability.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by senior officials, took a trial commute from the Municipal Corporation headquarters to Louiswadi. Addressing the media, Shri Shinde highlighted that these state-of-the-art buses are designed to make the daily commute for "Thanekars" more "comfortable and joyous." He urged citizens to take pride in the new fleet and treat the vehicles with the same care as personal property.

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Strategic Operations and Capacity

The new double-decker electric bus boasts a significant carrying capacity, accommodating 65 seated passengers and 33 standing. To ensure financial sustainability, the buses are being introduced under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, which prevents any direct financial strain on the transport department’s budget.

The service is set to operate on the bustling Teen Hath Naka to Gaimukh route. Beyond routine commuting, the elevated height of the double-decker provides a unique "tourism-like" experience, offering panoramic views of the city’s evolving landscape.

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Future Expansion

TMT Manager Bhalchandra Behere confirmed that this is the first of many, with nine additional double-decker buses scheduled to join the fleet in the coming weeks.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, and various senior administrative and political leaders, signaling a unified push toward a "Green Thane."

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