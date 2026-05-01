Thane NEET 2026: 12,862 Students, 27 Centers, Tight Security As Medical Entrance Exam Set For Sunday

12,862 Students, 27 Centers, Tight Security As Medical Entrance Exam Set For Sunday | Representational Image

Thane: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a premier national-level medical entrance exam, is set to take place this Sunday, May 3. In Thane district, a total of 12,862 students are scheduled to appear across 27 designated examination centers.

To ensure a transparent, secure, and smooth conduct of the examination organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA), District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal has directed the administration to be fully prepared. During a coordination meeting held at the District Collector’s office, he instructed various departments—including the Police, Traffic, Education, Health, MSEDCL, and the Municipal Corporation—to work in close synchronization.

Strict Entry and Prohibited Items

Authorities have clarified that as per exam regulations, mobile phones, electronic devices, and jewelry are strictly prohibited. In a bid to prevent any unfair means, the exam centers will provide pens to the students; therefore, candidates are advised not to carry any stationery or additional materials.

Logistics and Candidate Welfare

Considering the expected crowds of students and parents, special traffic management plans are being implemented. "No-parking" zones have been established near centers, with separate parking arrangements made for parents' vehicles.

Timings: The exam will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Entry: Entry begins at 11:00 AM; no candidate will be allowed inside after 1:30 PM.

Special Provisions: Divyang (differently-abled) students will receive extra time until 6:00 PM.

In light of the rising summer heat, the administration has ensured the availability of cold drinking water, shaded waiting areas for parents, first-aid kits, and emergency medical services at all centers. Candidates are encouraged to wear light, comfortable clothing and stay hydrated.

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