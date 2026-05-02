Missing Link Project On Expressway Opens For Public Partially! Pune–Mumbai Lane To Start In 2–3 Days

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link | X/ CB Dhage

Mumbai: The much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ stretch on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway has been opened to traffic, bringing relief to commuters travelling from Mumbai to Pune. The new stretch, constructed between Khopoli exit and Kusgaon, is designed to bypass the accident-prone and congested Lonavala–Khandala ghat section. The project will majorly reduce travel time and improve safety once fully functional.

However, the mega project was partially opened for the public as the Pune-to-Mumbai lane remains temporarily closed and is expected to be operational within the next two to three days, according to an ABP Majha news report.

Following the inauguration by the hands of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday, the Mumbai-to-Pune carriageway of the ‘Missing Link’ was opened, and traffic has since been moving smoothly on this route. Meanwhile, commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai are currently being diverted to the old ghat road, as the return lane is yet to be opened. This has caused some inconvenience, with several motorists expressing frustration over the partial rollout.

Finishing Works Delay Opening Of Pune-Mumbai Lane

Traffic police have issued advisories informing commuters about the temporary closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai lane and urging them to plan their journeys accordingly. According to reports quoting officials, some finishing work and safety checks on this stretch are still pending, which has delayed its opening.

Authorities have assured that the remaining work will be completed soon and the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway is likely to be opened within the next two to three days, after which the full benefits of the project can be realised.

Traffic Movement Smooth After Inauguration Of Missing Link

The partial opening comes a day after the grand inauguration ceremony, which had led to heavy traffic congestion on the expressway. However, the situation has improved gradually since then. As of Saturday morning, traffic movement in the Lonavala ghat section has been reported as smooth, with no major bottlenecks.

The ‘Missing Link’ project is considered a major infrastructure upgrade for Maharashtra, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, two of the state’s key economic hubs. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion and offer a safer and more efficient alternative to the existing route.

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