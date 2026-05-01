Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Much-Awaited 'Missing Link' Project On Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Travel Time To Reduce |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ stretch on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, marking a major milestone in the state’s road infrastructure. The Chief Minister was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar during the launch. In a symbolic gesture, Fadnavis reportedly drove a car himself on the newly opened stretch.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by nearly 30 minutes by bypassing the congested Lonavala–Khandala ghat section. It will also shorten the distance between the two cities by around six kilometres.

In the initial phase, only light motor vehicles (LMVs) and passenger buses will be permitted on the new stretch from May 1 to October 31. According to Maharashtra Traffic Police, goods vehicles will remain restricted during this period. A review will be conducted after six months to decide on allowing heavy vehicles. Speed limits have been set at 100 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for passenger buses to ensure safety along the route.

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Features Of The Missing Link Project

The ‘Missing Link’ is a 13.3-km engineering feat that includes a tunnel stretch of approximately 8.92 km. It features two of the world’s widest tunnels, around 23.75 metres wide, along with high viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge soaring about 182 metres above Tiger Valley. Notably, the route also passes deep beneath Lonavala Lake, making it one of the most complex infrastructure projects in the region.

The existing Mumbai–Pune Expressway, inaugurated in 2002 and named after former Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, currently handles around 75,000 vehicles daily. This number can surge to nearly 1.2 lakh on weekends and holidays, often leading to severe congestion.

The new stretch is expected to ease traffic pressure on the ghat section, which has long been prone to bottlenecks and accidents. Earlier this year, a tanker carrying flammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel, disrupting traffic for over a day. The ‘Missing Link’ will significantly improve connectivity between Maharashtra’s two key economic hubs while enhancing safety and travel efficiency on one of the state’s busiest highways.

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