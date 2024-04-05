Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSRTC Earns ₹48 Lakh Revenue During Nath Shashti

Several pilgrims visited Paithan on the occasion of the Nath Shashti festival last week. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) provided transportation services from various parts of the state. Moreover, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has earned revenue of ₹48 lakh while running buses on various routes from March 31 to April 2.

The Shashti festival of Sant Eknath Maharaj is celebrated every year in Paithan taluka. Devotees from all over the state come to the festival. The district administration provides several facilities to the devotees, including accommodation, food, parking, health, and others.

Similarly, MSRTC runs buses on various routes connecting Paithan for the convenience of the devotees. The buses from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division were deployed on duties on long routes not only in the state but also from other states. The government had given special concessions to the passengers coming to Paithan for the festival. The passengers took advantage of the opportunity and thronged the Paithan city in large numbers during the three-day festival.

The divisional controller and traffic officers planned for travel to various places, and care was taken that the passengers did not have to wait for much time to reach their destinations. Moreover, a huge revenue to the tune of ₹48 lakh was earned as well, informed the depot chief Gajanan Madke.