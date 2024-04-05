Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: JAC Urges To Address Senior Citizens' Problems

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Citizens Association has demanded that all political parties address the problems faced by senior citizens on their political platform. The association, in this regard, issued a memorandum to all political parties and demanded that these problems should be included in their election manifesto.

Briefing the press, the officials Prakash Borgaonkar, Adv. Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar, Vijay Aundhe, Dr. Rekha Bhatkhande, and Sailesh Mishra said that the population of elderly people is increasing and so are their issues. It is important to tackle their problems related to health, finances, and social protection; and help them by arranging programs and policies for them.

Around 90% of senior citizens are pensioners and their children do not support them. They, therefore, are facing a lot of problems in balancing their needs and finance. On the other hand, the government has levied 18% GST on elder care accommodation and services, geriatric equipment, and assisted devices. This GST must be withdrawn, and awareness about the care of elders should be created, they demanded.