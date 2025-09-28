Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Holds 4th Convocation; 1,960 Students Conferred Degrees | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “By asking questions, knowledge expands. One must uphold values while striving for success in personal and professional life. “I firmly believe that the present generation will surely make India a Vishwaguru,” remarked Prof. K. K. Aggarwal, President of South Asian University. He was speaking as the chief guest at the fourth convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University, held at MGM Sports Stadium on Saturday.

During the event, Padma Vibhushan Prof. M. M. Sharma was conferred with an honorary D.Sc. degree in recognition of his invaluable contribution to education and research.

The ceremony witnessed the awarding of degrees to 1,960 students across various disciplines, including Ph.D.: 43, postgraduate degrees: 393, undergraduate degrees: 1,395, postgraduate diplomas: 24, diplomas: 83, and certificates: 15. By faculty distribution, the numbers were Engineering & Technology: 655, Basic & Applied Sciences: 527, Management & Commerce: 431, Social Sciences & Humanities: 232, Performing Arts: 18, Interdisciplinary Studies: 21 and Faculty of Design: 76.

A total of 12 students received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal: Pragya Attkulwar, Saiyada Khutija Ruhi, Disha Dusad, Nishita Karda, Koravi Pandurang, Anjali Mule, Gauri Jagtap, Kazi Parvez, Akash Kole, Vaishnavi Mohite, Sarita Kachkure, and Kalyani Belkar.

In addition, Priyanka Mangrule was awarded the Principal Pratap Borade Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in civil engineering.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, along with members of the regulatory and management boards. Prof. M. M. Sharma and Chancellor Kadam also addressed the gathering. The convocation opened with the introductory remarks of Dr Sapkal, while Prof. Asha Deshpande and Prof. Sarfaraz Ali Qadri conducted the proceedings.