Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise Concerns In Kothrud – VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: Pune-based Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni put a stop to the Garba event organised on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival late Friday night at Kothrud's Jeet Ground. Citing problems faced by residents, especially senior citizens, MP Dr Kulkarni went on stage and slammed organisers and attendees. A video of this was shot and is currently going viral.

The festive fervour of Navratri is currently in full swing across the state and the entire country. There is a rush of Garba events being held everywhere, with youth eagerly and joyously participating. However, residents across Pune have reported that rules set by police are being violated at these events. Citizens often have to endure unnecessary inconvenience.

During one such event, where the time limit was violated and DJ and noise systems were in full swing, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni was seen taking a very aggressive stance on the matter. While one of the programmes in Pune was in full swing, Medha Kulkarni directly intervened, conducting a raid and shutting down the Garba event.

Medha Kulkarni stopped the Garba programme, accusing the organisers of exceeding the prescribed noise limits. MP Medha Kulkarni stated that no action had been taken so far against programmes violating noise regulations. She said this is why she personally came to the event and forced it to stop.

'It Happens Every Year'

MP Dr Medha Kulkarni said, "Every year, the excessive noise from this place causes a lot of trouble for the residents. I received many calls again this time. People sent me videos even when I was at an aarti (prayer ceremony) elsewhere. There are patients with liver and cancer issues in the area. There is also an elderly woman, 90 years old. How are all these people supposed to bear this?"

Dr Kulkarni continued, saying, "Dahi Handi is also held here every year, yet grandmothers, grandfathers, and young children in the houses have to suffer the noise. Since the noise limit was not respected, this programme will not be held at this ground (Jeet Ground) anymore."

'We Informed the Police, Yet No Action Was Taken'

Medha Kulkarni firmly declared that the boundaries of noise and religious propriety had been crossed. "Therefore, I will not allow such programmes to take place on this ground going forward," she asserted.

MP Medha Kulkarni also mentioned that they had previously called the police, including DCP Sambhaji Kadam and Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar, regarding this issue. Yet, no action was taken to enforce the noise limits. "That is why we felt compelled to do this through a constitutional and legal approach. Therefore, this programme will not be held here in the future," she concluded.