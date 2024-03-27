Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mercury Crosses 39.4 Degree Celsius in Nanded

UnSplash (Representative Image)

The temperature in the entire Marathwada region is increasing day by day, and the mercury mark in the Nanded district has reached 39.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Environmentalists have opined that the temperature in the district may cross the 40-degree mark in the next few days.

As March comes to an end, the sun's intensity has significantly increased. By the end of this month, the temperature may rise to 40 degrees Celsius. Presently, a heatwave has gripped the entire district, and people are advised not to venture out of their houses between 12 pm and 4 pm unless necessary and with proper precautions.

Currently, only a few vehicles are seen on the roads during the afternoon. According to Meteorological Department sources, the temperature can rise to around 40 degrees Celsius between March 27 and 29. On March 28, the temperature can rise up to 42 degrees. However, it may drop on March 30 and 31 and come down to around 39 degrees.