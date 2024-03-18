Indore: No Relief From Rising Temp, Mercury Rises Above 35 Degrees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief from rising temperature in the city on Sunday as the day temperature remained above 35 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials forecast no relief for people and said that temperature would remain close to 35-36 degrees for a couple of days.

However, the clouds gave relief for a short period of time on Sunday evening but change in weather increased the night temperature to 20 degrees Celsius. With the rising temperature, Indoreans are struggling to stay cool as mercury is going northwards and coupled with hot winds making day time uncomfortable. To add to woes of residents, weather at night too has become unbearable as the temperature remained two degrees Celsius above normal.

Read Also Bhopal: Law Students Showcase Intellectual Prowess

‘Under the influence of these conditions, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh will occur during March 17-20. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Vidarbha during March 16 and 17 and East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during March 16 and 19,’ India Meteorological Department’s senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

‘A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from March 18 and another from the night ofMarch 20,’ the weatherman had said earlier. Maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal while minimum was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal.