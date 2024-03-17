 Bhopal: Law Students Showcase Intellectual Prowess
3rd NLIU-LAC Workshop and Training Programme at NLIU

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 3rd NLIU-LAC Workshop and Training Programme began with essays, contests, discussions and a round table conference at National Law Institute University on Sunday. The two-day event is being organised by the National Law Institute University Legal Aid Clinic (NLIU-LAC). The first event of the programme was the essay presentation segment.

A plethora of essays were submitted, reflecting the vibrant engagement of the participants. The best six essays were shortlisted for presentation. Yohann Titus Mathew and Sumati Arora secured the first position, followed by Srajal Sharma and Priyam Soni in second place, and Samrudhi Memane and Vanshita Azad claiming the third spot.

These presentations were conducted in front of a panel of judges, showcasing the intellectual prowess of the authors. The event transitioned into the round table conference on the theme ‘Building Bridges:

Collaborative Partnerships between Legal Aid Organisations, Law Firms and Community Stakeholders’. The conference provided a platform for legal scholars, practitioners and students to exchange ideas and insights. The round table conference emphasised the critical importance of cooperation between legal aid organisations, law firms and community stakeholders. Delving into the three sub-themes, namely Capacity Building and Training, Innovative Funding Models, and Technology and Digital Inclusion, the conference explored avenues for enhanced collaboration and synergy within the legal ecosystem.

