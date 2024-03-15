Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IPCA Laboratories Commemorates National Safety Week |

The 53rd National Safety Week was observed at IPCA Laboratories Ltd in the Waluj Industrial area from March 4 to 11. Throughout the week, various events were organised to raise awareness about safety and security among the workers. The event concluded on March 12.

Workers were educated about unsafe working conditions and measures to prevent accidents in the workplace. They were briefed on the causes of accidents and near-miss incidents. Dr Vyankat Malapure, chief of the Human Resources department, provided detailed information on accident causes and preventive measures.

Pramod Surse, Joint Director of Industrial Safety, served as the chief guest and highlighted strategies for handling tragic situations. He emphasised the importance of enhancing safety culture through active participation from both management and workers.

Awareness was spread through posters, banners, slogans, street plays, mock drills, and other competitions. Prizes and certificates were awarded to the winners by dignitaries.

Site head Sanjay Chaube, along with Mahesh Bhalekar, Bhavesh Trivedi, Anik Patel, and others, graced the occasion. Ajinath Survase conducted the proceedings, while Sunil Deshpande proposed the vote of thanks.