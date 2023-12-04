 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon

The competitions will be organised by the BAMU Physical Education National Service Scheme Post Graduation Department and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). More than 200 disabled players were present on the occasion.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon |

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole announced that a sports competition for disabled students will be organised soon.

He was speaking during a function organised to felicitate the physically challenged sportspersons here on Sunday on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3. Around 40 disabled sports persons were felicitated. The competitions will be organised by the BAMU Physical Education National Service Scheme Post Graduation Department and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). More than 200 disabled players were present on the occasion.

Read Also
Pune: Hadapsar Businessman Loses ₹18 Lakh In 'Money Rain' Promise
article-image

CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth was the chief guest. Dean Dr Chetana Sonkamble, sports director Dr Sandeep Jagtap, deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Dr Uday Dongare, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Appasaheb Mhaske, Abhay Deshmukh, Dr Sanjay Chandshekhar and other dignitaries were present. Sports teachers and coaches Bhujang Davkar, Shaikh Afsar, Surendra Modi, Masud Hashmi, Abhijeet Dikhhat, Yousuf Pathan, Srinivas Motiyale, Ganesh Phad, Nikhil Pawar, Smita Pathare, Ajay Dabhade, Dr Bhagatsingh Salampure, Mahesh Rajnibalkar, Shaikh Afsar, Hanraj Dongre, Govind Kadam, Chhaya Mirkar and others were also felicitated.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Roads To Be CCTV-Equipped, Beautification Initiatives Commence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Roads To Be CCTV-Equipped, Beautification Initiatives Commence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samta Shanti Padyatra And Lecture On Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samta Shanti Padyatra And Lecture On Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon

Alandi Bandh Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know

Alandi Bandh Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Long-Term Live-In Relationship Ends On Sour Note, Woman Reports Stalking, Molestation By...

Pune: Long-Term Live-In Relationship Ends On Sour Note, Woman Reports Stalking, Molestation By...