Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intercollegiate Sports Competition For Disabled Students Soon |

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole announced that a sports competition for disabled students will be organised soon.

He was speaking during a function organised to felicitate the physically challenged sportspersons here on Sunday on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3. Around 40 disabled sports persons were felicitated. The competitions will be organised by the BAMU Physical Education National Service Scheme Post Graduation Department and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). More than 200 disabled players were present on the occasion.

CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth was the chief guest. Dean Dr Chetana Sonkamble, sports director Dr Sandeep Jagtap, deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Dr Uday Dongare, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Appasaheb Mhaske, Abhay Deshmukh, Dr Sanjay Chandshekhar and other dignitaries were present. Sports teachers and coaches Bhujang Davkar, Shaikh Afsar, Surendra Modi, Masud Hashmi, Abhijeet Dikhhat, Yousuf Pathan, Srinivas Motiyale, Ganesh Phad, Nikhil Pawar, Smita Pathare, Ajay Dabhade, Dr Bhagatsingh Salampure, Mahesh Rajnibalkar, Shaikh Afsar, Hanraj Dongre, Govind Kadam, Chhaya Mirkar and others were also felicitated.