 Pune: Hadapsar Businessman Loses ₹18 Lakh In 'Money Rain' Promise
Pune: Hadapsar Businessman Loses ₹18 Lakh In 'Money Rain' Promise

In an incident in Hadapsar, a 43-year-old businessman fell victim to a scam, losing ₹18 lakh after being promised a 'money rain'. Four individuals, including Baba Aira Shab, Madhuri Mere, Rocky Vaidya (residents of Badlapur, Thane), and Kishore Pandagale (resident of Uttamnagar), have been named in the case filed at the Hadapsar police station.

According to police details, the complainant, engaged in the plastic moulding and construction business and residing in Ram Nagar, Hadapsar, was lured by an individual posing as a 'mantrik'. This conman claimed that certain rituals could bring about a 'money rain' and demanded ₹18 lakh in exchange for the promise of ₹5 crore in returns.

The 'mantrik' conducted a ritual at a bungalow in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar, on Saturday night. The victim arrived with a bag containing the cash, but during the supposed ritual, a group posing as a police team raided the location, confiscating the money and fleeing with the conman. Realising the deception, the businessman reported the incident to the police.

