Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fodder Camp Set Up Amid Water, Food Shortage

In response to the water and food shortage for animals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a fodder camp for cattle has been established, local BJP MLA Prashant Bamb announced.

Due to inadequate rainfall in the last monsoon season, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is experiencing a shortage of water. A fodder camp for cattle has been established at Khojewadi village in Gangapur tehsil, Bamb told PTI on Tuesday. "We are arranging around 10 kg of wet and dry fodder for each animal every day," he said.

"We have urged farmers to register the number of their cattle to be sent to the fodder camp, where nearly 1,000 animals will be accommodated starting Wednesday," he added.

Farmers will be granted access to CCTV footage of the camp to monitor the status of their cattle on their mobile phones, Bamb said.