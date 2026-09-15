Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Clinches 16th Position In Clean Air Survey | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 16th rank nationwide in the 'Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026' (Clean Air Survey 2026) conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the category of 48 cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh. The city scored 178 out of 200 points.

Notably, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranked 34th last year. This year, the city has improved its standing by 18 places, securing a spot among the country's leading cities. The achievement is the result of various measures consistently implemented by the municipal corporation, including air pollution control, effective waste management, dust control, a ban on waste burning, eco-friendly transport systems and public awareness campaigns.

As road dust is a significant contributor to air pollution in the city, the Municipal Corporation is implementing various measures such as regular cleaning, mechanical sweeping and cleaning of road edges to maintain cleanliness and prevent the re-suspension of dust.

Emphasis is being placed on maintaining cleanliness along major roads, at intersections, on traffic routes and in crowded areas, with accumulated soil and dust being removed from the roads at regular intervals.

To streamline the city's entire waste collection and transportation system, waste is being transported in covered vehicles. This helps control issues such as waste spilling onto roads, foul odours and the release of fine waste particles into the air during transportation.

The Municipal Corporation is continuously raising public awareness to prevent the open burning of garbage in the city. Citizens are being urged to hand over their waste to the Municipal Corporation's waste collection system instead of burning it.

To ensure compliance with regulations regarding city cleanliness and the environment, the Municipal Corporation's Solid Waste Management Department and 'Nagarik Mitra' (Citizen Friend) squads are conducting regular inspections and taking punitive action.

Punitive action is being taken in accordance with regulations against citizens and business owners who litter, burn waste, manage waste improperly, create unsanitary conditions, use banned plastic or violate rules in public places, on streets or in open spaces.

Relevant establishments are being issued necessary instructions to control dust generated from construction and demolition activities. Measures include the proper handling of construction materials, implementing preventive steps at dust-generating sites and taking enforcement action against those violating regulations.

Necessary guidelines are also being issued to ensure that construction materials are not scattered on roads or in public places and do not generate dust.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge said that the city has made significant strides by jumping from the 34th position in 2025 to the 16th in 2026 and increasing its score from 155 to 178, a gain of 23 points. This achievement marks a crucial milestone in the city's eco-friendly development. Moving forward, the Municipal Corporation will focus on effectively controlling major sources of air pollution, promoting eco-friendly transportation, strengthening waste management systems and enhancing citizen participation, he said.