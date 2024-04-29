Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Roads Bear Deserted Look As Heat Intensifies |

The city's temperature is rapidly rising, with Sunday recording a maximum of 40.7 degrees Celsius. As the mercury crosses the 40-degree mark, the difficulties of the residents have also increased. Similarly, the minimum temperature has also risen to 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Usually, people tend to go out for shopping and other activities on Sunday. However, yesterday, the city roads bore a deserted look as people preferred to stay in their houses, enjoying the cool air of fans, ACs and coolers.

Although, the temperature crossed the 40-degree mark at the beginning of April, unseasonal rain in the past few days provided some relief to the residents. The temperature dropped to some extent, but it again increased in the past two days.

The severe heat is also causing health problems for people. Doctors have urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and to take precautions when venturing outdoors.

The meteorological department has predicted rainfall in the next two days. However, temperatures are expected to rise further in May. With Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May in the district, the administration is planning to address the heat at polling centres. Arrangements are being made to provide water to the voters, sources said.