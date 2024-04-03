Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Autism Awareness Campaign Launched On World Autism Day

An autism awareness campaign was launched in the city on Tuesday on the occasion of World Autism Day to shed light on autism, a subject often overlooked in society. Various events have been organized under the campaign since Sunday, including street plays, visits to various locations, fun fairs, and others for special children.

‘Arambh’ Autism and Slow Learner Children's School has been at the forefront of efforts to normalize the treatment of children with autism for the past twelve years. On World Autism Day, the campaign was launched with a series of impactful street dramas and poster displays across various locations, including tourist spots.

On this occasion, B. S. Rajpal emphasized the remarkable strength of parents raising special children, likening it to caring for ten normal children. Dr. Bhagat echoed the sentiment, urging society to embrace and integrate autistic children into mainstream activities.

During the ceremony, a poignant poster on autism was unveiled, slated to be displayed in children's hospitals, kindergartens, and primary schools throughout the city. Additionally, the event marked the introduction of the Best Parent Award, with Mamta Sharma being honored as this year's recipient.

A street play was organized at Siddharth Garden, featuring presentations by teachers from Aarambh and MGM University. Subsequent performances are scheduled at various locations, including Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, Kranti Chowk, and Nirala Bazar, aimed at engaging the public and fostering autism awareness.