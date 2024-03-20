 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30 persons Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Parbhani
The injured persons were initially taken to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city, the police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Nearly 30 passengers were injured after a state transport bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Parbhani district on Wednesday morning, a police official said. The vehicle was heading from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur when the accident took place.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell from a bridge at Akoli in Parbhani's Jintur taluka, located nearly 500 km from Mumbai, the official said.

"Around 30 passengers received injuries. They all are undergoing treatment in hospital," Parbhani's Superintendent of Police Ravindrasing Pardeshi said.

The injured persons were initially taken to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city, the police said.

