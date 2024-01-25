Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 29.93 Lakh Voters Registered In District |

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Acting District Collector and District Election Officer Dr Arvind Lokhande emphasised the significance of the election process as the first step in strengthening democracy. Currently, the district boasts 29.93 lakh registered voters, and Dr Lokhande appealed to new voters to come forward and register their names on the voting list. Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke was also present during the briefing.

Dr Lokhande highlighted the common issue of voters discovering their names missing on election day and urged all voters to verify their inclusion in the voting list. He advised using the voters' helpline app or the https://voters.eci.gov.in/ website to check details such as names, addresses, gender, date of birth, age, card numbers, and constituency accuracy. For corrections, voters can submit application No. 8.

Additionally, Dr Lokhande informed the public that objections could be raised against names in the voters' lists for individuals who are included but do not reside at the given address. Such voters will be removed from the list after verification.

As of the voters' lists published on January 23, the gender ratio stands at 906 females per 1000 males.

In the published final voters' list on January 23, the district's total voters number 29,93,403, comprising 15,70,739 males, 14,22,539 females, and 133 transgender individuals. The list saw the inclusion of 1,20,660 new voters, while 63,207 were excluded. Notably, the age group of 18-19 years accounts for 34,109 voters, and the 20-29 age group comprises 6,04,858 voters.

Deputy Election Officer Devendra Katke mentioned that the district administration organized a program on National Voters Day, celebrated on January 25, to raise awareness about elections and voter registration.

Key highlights -

| Total voters | 29,93,403 |

| Male voters | 15,70,739 |

| Female voters | 14,22,539 |

| Transgender voters | 133 |

| New voters added | 1,20,660 |

| Voters excluded | 63,207 |

| Voters (18-19 years) | 34,109 |

| Voters (20-29 years) | 6,04,858 |