Chakan-Talegaon Traffic Relief: PMRDA Proposes 4 New Bypasses To Ease Pune-Nashik Highway Congestion | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed four new bypass routes in the Chakan-Talegaon industrial belt to ease traffic congestion on the Pune-Nashik Highway (NH-60) and improve connectivity to Chakan MIDC, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Rs 100.14-crore project comes amid growing concerns from industries over traffic congestion and poor road infrastructure in the rapidly expanding industrial area.

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Meanwhile, industry representatives said on Wednesday that around 20 companies are considering shifting their units to Khandala MIDC in Satara district because of persistent infrastructure problems.

PMRDA announced the four proposed routes in a post on X while the industry representatives were raising their voices.

The authority said the project has received administrative approval and that the work order was issued on 27th February 2026. The land acquisition process is currently underway.

The projects are targeted for completion within the next 12 months.

Four bypass routes planned…

The first proposed route will connect Hingane Chowk to Kharabwadi over a distance of 0.9 km.

The route is expected to provide a direct connection for traffic from Volkswagen and Chakan MIDC Phases 2 and 3 towards the Pune-Nashik Highway.

The second route will connect SANY Company to the Samruddhi CNG Pump at Nanekarwadi. The proposed stretch will be 1.2 km long and is aimed at reducing traffic pressure around Chakan Chowk.

The third route will connect Bangla Wasti Chowk to Rase Phata in Medankarwadi. The 2.5-km road is planned to provide a link towards the Shikrapur State Highway at Rase Phata.

The fourth is the proposed Western Bypass, which will cover 0.85 km. PMRDA said this route will be 45 metres wide and connect the Pune-Nashik Highway with Chakan MIDC Phase 5.

PMRDA said the four routes are part of a larger road development plan covering 17.05 km. Its post mentions the development of 27 major roads under the project.

Aim to divert industrial traffic…

The proposed routes are intended to provide alternative connections for industrial and heavy vehicles instead of forcing them to rely on existing congested roads.

PMRDA said the project will help reduce traffic congestion, improve the movement of heavy vehicles and make travel faster and safer for citizens.

The authority also expects the new routes to reduce travel time, fuel consumption and transportation costs for commuters and businesses.

“The land acquisition process for the proposed four bypass routes is in progress. We plan to complete these projects on time, after which the traffic issues in the industrial area will be largely resolved,” said Shivkumar Kupal, executive engineer, PMRDA.

Chakan Industries flags traffic concerns…

The announcement comes amid industry representatives raising concerns over the infrastructure situation in Chakan MIDC.

They said traffic congestion on the Nashik Phata-Rajgurunagar corridor is affecting the movement of raw materials and finished goods. Around 20 companies are reportedly considering relocating to Khandala MIDC in Satara.

Chakan and its surrounding industrial belt are home to nearly 3,000 companies, according to industry representatives, making efficient road connectivity important for the region’s industrial activity.

The proposed PMRDA bypasses are expected to provide additional road capacity and alternative routes as traffic volumes continue to increase across the Chakan-Talegaon belt.

With land acquisition now underway, the next major step will be completing the process and taking up the proposed roadworks within the 12-month target.