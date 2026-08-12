Pune: SpiceJet Passengers Protest After Delhi-Pune Flight Cabin Turns Unbearably Hot | Leshpal_speaks on X

Pune/New Delhi: Passengers travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune were left distressed after the temperature inside the aircraft reportedly rose sharply soon after boarding, leaving several people sweating heavily and struggling to breathe. The incident took place before the flight could take off and led to an angry protest by passengers at the airport.

The flight was carrying passengers of different age groups, including young children. According to passengers, the cabin became increasingly hot after they boarded the aircraft. The heat and lack of proper ventilation reportedly caused considerable discomfort, with some passengers saying they found it difficult to breathe.

As the situation worsened, passengers refused to allow the aircraft to take off and raised concerns over their safety. The flight was taken to the runway, but passengers continued to object to the departure. They later staged a sit-in protest at the airport, demanding that the airline address the problem.

Passengers have alleged that instead of immediately resolving the issue, members of the crew engaged in arguments with them. They also claimed that passengers were threatened with police action when they refused to allow the flight to proceed.

The situation took a more serious turn when a technical problem with the aircraft was reportedly discovered. The passengers questioned why the flight had been allowed to board and move towards departure despite the apparent problem.

The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety and the airline's handling of technical and operational issues. Passengers have demanded that the Ministry of Civil Aviation and aviation regulators take note of the incident and examine whether proper safety procedures were followed before boarding and departure.

The incident comes amid continuing complaints from some SpiceJet passengers over delays, cancellations and customer service. Recent passenger reviews have also raised concerns about poor communication and handling of disruptions.