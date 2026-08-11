‘We Will Build A Developed Maharashtra In Next 20 Years’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Tells Pune Youth During Tiranga Rally | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune turned into a sea of Tricolours on Tuesday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined a grand Tiranga Yatra ahead of Independence Day. Thousands of citizens and supporters took part in the procession on Fergusson College Road and the Deccan stretch.

The yatra was organised by the Tiranga Gaurav Samiti, Pune, to honour the national flag, remember the sacrifices made for India’s freedom and express gratitude towards the armed forces.

Fadnavis Praises Pune’s Youth…

Carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans, participants marched towards the Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue at Deccan. The large gathering gave central Pune a strong patriotic atmosphere ahead of August 15.

Fadnavis, addressing the gathering, said the sight of thousands carrying the Tricolour on Fergusson College Road reflected the spirit of Pune’s youth.

“FC Road, where youth could be seen chatting on both sides; today on that same FC Road, a sea of Tricolours can be seen. This is the youth of India, this is the youth of Pune,” Fadnavis said.

He said young people from Maharashtra had taken to the streets to send a message that the honour and pride of the national flag would never be allowed to decline.

Visuals from Tiranga Rally in Pune | Anand Chaini

“Today, the youth from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra have taken to the streets of Pune holding the Tricolour flag to convey that we will never let this Tricolour bow down,” he said.

Fadnavis said no one could bring down the Tricolour as long as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mavalas continued to live. “As long as the sun and moon exist on this earth, as long as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mavalas are on this earth, no one can ever bring this Tricolour down,” he said.

Referring to the Quit India Movement, Fadnavis recalled the slogan, “Do or Die, British Quit India”, and said the movement that followed eventually led to India’s independence on August 15, 1947.

Visuals from Tiranga Rally in Pune | Anand Chaini

‘Pune Is Significant In India’s Freedom Struggle’

He said Pune’s history made the city particularly significant in India’s freedom struggle and Maharashtra’s social and political history.

“This is a sacred land, the sacred land where Aai Jijau and Chhatrapati Shivray ploughed with a golden plough. It is the sacred land where Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak firmly told the British, ‘Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it,’” Fadnavis said.

He also referred to Kranti Guru Lahuji Vastad Salve and revolutionary Vasudev Balwant Phadke while highlighting Pune’s contribution to the freedom movement.

Fadnavis said the Tricolour should remind citizens not only of their rights but also of their duties.

“This Tricolour is not merely a flag; this Tricolour lives in our hearts, this Tricolour is in our entire lives. And therefore, when we take the Tricolour in hand, after holding this Tricolour, we must remember not only our rights but also our duties,” he said.

‘Developed India After 20 Years’

He said the Constitution had given citizens rights as well as responsibilities.

The chief minister also spoke about the vision of building a developed India and said Maharashtra would have an important role in that journey.

“Modiji envisioned the dream of a developed India after 20 years, and for that, we will all live the dream of a developed Maharashtra together,” Fadnavis said.

He said the government would work towards creating a Maharashtra of equality and progress and one that gives young people the strength and opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Fadnavis also remembered freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Tricolour. He referred to the sacrifices of revolutionaries who went to the gallows while raising patriotic slogans.

He also cited the example of Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War and Mumbai Police officer Tukaram Omble, who helped capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attacks.

Referring to recent military action, Fadnavis also mentioned Operation Sindoor and said the Tricolour represented the sacrifices and courage of India’s armed forces.

Pune’s Role In The Country…

He urged young people participating in the yatra to take responsibility for the country’s future.

“I am confident that on their strength alone, we will build the India of tomorrow,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted Pune’s role as an education, innovation, industrial and cultural centre.

“I believe Pune is Maharashtra’s hub of education; this Pune is Maharashtra’s hub of innovation, this Pune is Maharashtra’s hub of industry, and Pune is a cultural powerhouse of India,” he said.

He said India had emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and referred to the country’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities.

The yatra was held as Pune and other parts of Maharashtra prepare for Independence Day celebrations. The Tiranga programmes are part of a wider series of initiatives being held between August 9 and August 17 to promote national unity and respect for the Tricolour.

The large procession also affected traffic movement in central Pune. Traffic police implemented diversions and other measures on Fergusson College Road and adjoining routes to regulate vehicles during the event.

Fadnavis concluded his address by urging citizens to continue coming out in large numbers to honour the national flag and wished them a happy Independence Day.