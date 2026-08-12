'Difficulty Breathing, Sweating': SpiceJet Delhi-Pune Flight Passengers Deboarded After Cabin Turns Unbearably Hot Before Take-Off; Watch Viral Video

Passengers travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune reportedly faced a distressing situation before take-off after the aircraft cabin became excessively hot, with some travellers complaining of breathing difficulties.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on passenger comfort and safety standards at SpiceJet, following a series of complaints involving delays and uncomfortable conditions inside its aircraft.

Passengers raise alarm over rising cabin temperature

The SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Pune was carrying passengers from different age groups, including children and elderly travellers. According to an account shared by a passenger on X, conditions inside the aircraft deteriorated soon after boarding as the cabin temperature reportedly rose sharply.

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The passenger claimed that travellers were left sweating heavily and that some people began experiencing difficulty breathing because of the heat.

“After boarding the flight, the temperature inside the aircraft suddenly shot up dramatically. The temperature rose so much that people couldn’t bear it. Everyone was drenched in sweat. People started facing a lot of difficulty even breathing. In such a situation, the flight was brought to the runway," he said.

The passenger further alleged that the aircraft was moved towards the runway despite the uncomfortable conditions. Travellers then reportedly objected and refused to let the aircraft depart until the issue was addressed.

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Passengers allegedly threatened with police action

The situation reportedly became tense as passengers protested against the conditions inside the aircraft.

According to the passenger's account, the captain and other airline personnel allegedly shouted at protesting travellers and warned that the police could be called if they continued their protest.

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The situation subsequently escalated, with passengers claiming that a technical issue with the aircraft was identified. Travellers later staged a protest at the airport and called for action from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Passengers alleged that the airline had compromised their safety by allowing the situation to continue and demanded accountability over the incident.