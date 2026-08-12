This Key Shortcut Connecting Pimple Saudagar & Pimple Gurav To Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Has Been Closed For 3 Years - Why Is It Still Incomplete? | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The long-awaited railway flyover at Dairy Farm in Pimpri-Chinchwad is still incomplete despite three deadline extensions. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has now directed the contractor to complete the work by the end of August, officials said on Wednesday.

The civic body has also frozen the contractor’s price escalation. If the work is not completed by 31st August, a penalty of Rs 1,000 per day will be imposed from 1st September, said PCMC officials.

Wait For A Few More Months?

The delay means residents will have to wait for a few more months before the flyover is opened for traffic. The bridge is being built to provide a direct link between Pimpri and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and to reduce congestion caused by the railway level crossing.

The 1,290-metre-long and 17.20-metre-wide flyover is being constructed on the Pimpri Dairy Farm road. The project was approved at a cost of Rs 65.28 crore. The work order was issued to the contractor on March 31, 2023.

The original deadline for completing the project was 31st March 2025. However, only around 60% of the work was completed during the original 24-month period.

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Multiple Extensions…

The civic administration has attributed the delay to trees coming in the way of construction and the need to obtain various permissions from the Union Railway Department. The contractor was first given an extension until 30th November 2025.

As the work was not completed by then, a second extension was granted until 30th April 2026. The project still remained incomplete. A third extension of three months was then given.

The third deadline has also passed. The Civil Department of PCMC has now directed the contractor to finish the remaining work by the end of August.

“Due to obstacles in the work, the contractor was given three extensions. The bridge work is in its final stages. Rain is limiting the execution of the work. If the contractor does not complete the work by the end of August, penalties will be imposed from 1st September. The price escalation of the contractor has been frozen,” said Vijay Bhojne, executive engineer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Flyover Aimed At Easing Traffic…

The Pimpri Dairy Farm road is an important route for residents of Pimple Saudagar, Rahatani and Pimpri Camp. Vehicles travelling towards the old Mumbai-Pune Highway from these areas often use the route through Pimpri Gaon and the Dairy Farm Road.

The same route is used by vehicles travelling from the old Mumbai-Pune Highway towards Pimpri Camp and Pimpri village.

The railway level crossing has been a major cause of traffic congestion in the area. Whenever the railway gate is closed, vehicles get stuck on both sides of the crossing. This leads to long queues and delays for commuters.

The PCMC decided to construct the flyover to provide uninterrupted movement of vehicles and reduce dependence on the railway crossing. Once the flyover is opened, the railway level crossing at Dairy Farm will be permanently closed, said officials.

The bridge is expected to save travel time for people travelling to work, businesses and other destinations in Pimpri and surrounding areas.

Residents Unhappy Over Prolonged Closure…

Residents have expressed frustration over the long delay in completing the project. They say the route has remained closed for years and that commuters are now facing difficulties because of limited alternative routes.

Vijeta Mali, a resident of Pimple Gurav, said the road is an important shortcut for people travelling from Pimple Gurav and Pimple Saudagar towards Pimpri.

“This route needs to be started quickly because it is a shortcut for going from Pimple Gurav and Pimple Saudagar to Pimpri. Currently, there are two ways. One is via Nashik Phata and the old highway, which is far. The other is through Pimpri Camp, where there is heavy traffic because of the large number of vehicles and narrow roads. It has been over a couple of years since this road was closed,” she said.

‘Railway Gate Was Convenient’

Priya Chaudhari, a resident of Rahatani, questioned whether closing the railway crossing completely was necessary.

“The railway gate was convenient. There was no need to build the flyover, in my opinion. But now that it is being built, it should be completed quickly,” she said.

Chaudhari said commuters earlier had to wait only for a few minutes when a train passed through the crossing.

She also suggested that the civic body could have explored using defence land to provide an alternative route instead of completely closing the existing road for such a long period.

The PCMC is now banking on the contractor completing the remaining work by the end of August. However, with the project already missing three deadlines, residents are waiting to see when the flyover will finally open for traffic.