CBI Court Jails 2 Former Pune Bank Officials For 3 Years

Pune: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Pune has sentenced two former officials of the Central Bank of India (CBI) of Pimpri branch to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a bank fraud case.

The CBI court also sentenced a co-borrower in the case to two years' imprisonment.

The convicted officials are Nandkishore Khairnar, the then Manager of the Central Bank of India's Pimpri Branch in Pune, and Ravi Bhushan Prasad, the then Assistant Manager. Both have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years with a fine of Rs 75,000 each, the CBI said.

The court also sentenced Priyanka Prashant Vispute, the co-borrower in the case, to rigorous imprisonment for two years with a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to a release, the case was registered on February 17, 2016, against Rakesh Jaiswal, the then Assistant General Manager (AGM) in the Central Bank of India, and several borrowers, including Dhiraj Ghanshamdas Chachlani, Karan Rohit Gulati, Rajesh Shishupal Pangal, Prashant Laxman Vispute/Priyanka Prashant Vispute, Pramod Gopalrao Patil/Gopal Daulatrao Patil, Shrinath Sudhakar Chabukswar and Sudhakar Tukaram Chabukswar.

After the investigation, the agency filed six chargesheets in connection with different conspiracies.

The CBI alleged that Rakesh Jaiswal, along with borrower Prashant Laxman Vispute, co-borrower Priyanka Prashant Vispute, and bank officials Nandkishore Khairnar and Ravi Bhushan Prasad, entered into a criminal conspiracy to sanction a housing loan of Rs 18.75 lakh based on forged documents.

The conspiracy resulted in cheating the Central Bank of India, Pimpri Branch, to the tune of Rs 24.54 lakh, the agency said.

During the course of the trial, Rakesh Jaiswal and Prashant Laxman Vispute died, following which the charges against them were abated.

After the trial, the court convicted and sentenced the remaining three accused persons.

